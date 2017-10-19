Judd inaugurated at Sarah Lawrence College

Cristle Collins Judd was inaugurated as Sarah Lawrence College’s 11th president during a ceremony at the college’s Yonkers campus. In addition to guests from the college and local communities, delegates from more than 60 colleges, universities, societies and associations attended.

In her address, Judd noted that the college is planning to explore contemporary issues with a yearlong series of events created around the theme “Democracy and Education.” She said the issues include “What are the essential elements of a “democracy? Who gets to be a ‘citizen’ and why? How do we learn to speak to one another across deep ideological divides? How can we best balance the ideal of free speech in the face of hate speech? And what role should education — and higher education, in particular — play?”

Judd comes to Sarah Lawrence from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, where she served as a senior program officer responsible for grants and initiatives supporting colleges and universities, the arts, civic engagement and the public humanities.