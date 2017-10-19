Miller named COO of Berkeley College

Berkeley College in White Plains has named Robert Miller as its campus operating officer. He had been assistant COO at Berkeley’s campus in Manhattan. The college has three New York campuses — midtown Manhattan, Brooklyn and White Plains. In New Jersey there are five campuses — Dover, Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge and Woodland Park.

As COO, Miller will be in charge of day-to-day operations. In addition to internal responsibilities, he will work with businesses on internships for Berkeley students and graduates.