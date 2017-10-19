Honor for Mulligan

William H. Mulligan Jr., a partner at the White Plains law firm Bleakley Platt & Schmidt LLP, has been selected for the Fordham Preparatory School Hall of Honor. He’ll be inducted along with 14 others at a dinner to be held on Nov. 17 at The New York Botanical Garden.

Mulligan attended Fordham Prep, Fordham University and Fordham School of Law. His father was dean of the Fordham University School of Law. Mulligan’s two sons, William and Rory, are also graduates of Fordham Prep.

Mulligan is in the litigation and intellectual property practice groups at Bleakley Platt.