Medical center fundraiser at Culinary Institute of America

They cooked up a unique fundraising event in Hyde Park — literally. Six master chefs were brought together at the Culinary Institute of America to prepare a six-course feast to benefit the Westchester Medical Center Health Network’s 10 hospitals in the Hudson Valley.

The event was titled “Corks & Forks,” and appropriate wines flowed to accompany the food for the 200 diners. Organized by chef Peter X. Kelly of Xaviers Restaurant Group, courses were prepared by Kelly and chefs Edward Kowalski, owner of Crave Restaurant in Poughkeepsie and Lola’s Café in New Paltz; David DiBari, owner of the Cookery and The Parlor in Dobbs Ferry; Jim Ely, owner of Riverview Restaurant in Cold Spring and Yankee Barbecue and Beer Garden; Giovanni Scappin, owner of Cuccina in Woodstock and Market Street in Rhinebeck and Michael Kelly, owner of Liberty Street Bistro in Newburgh. Wines were provided by Harrison Wine Vault.