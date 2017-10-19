Oldest yoga instructor offers master class

The Jed Foundation, which works to prevent suicide and protect the emotional health of teenagers and young adults, will benefit from a yoga event that has been scheduled to take place in White Plains on Thursday, Nov. 2.

Tao Porchon-Lynch, who in 2012 was named by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest yoga instructor, will be presenting a Master Class. All proceeds will go to The Jed Foundation. The event is at KOI Creative Space, 169 Mamaroneck Ave., from 6 to 8 p.m.

The New York City-based foundation was established in 2000 by Donna and Phil Satow, who lost their youngest son, Jed, to suicide.

Porchon-Lynch celebrated her 99th birthday on Aug. 13. She has more than 70 years of yoga practice and more than 45 years of teaching yoga to students in the U.S., France and India. She founded the Westchester Institute of Yoga in 1982.

KOI Creative Space offers a shared location for freelancers and small businesses that are not quite ready for a space of their own or have decided they don’t want to take on the overhead. More information and registration for the yoga class at koicreativespace.com.