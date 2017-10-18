The College of New Rochelle has formed a partnership with 1199SEIU Training and Employment Funds, a regional health care labor management fund. The partnership will provide tuition discounts to members of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East and contributing employers.

New York City-based 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East is the largest health care union in the U.S. with 400,000 members. The Training and Employment Funds aim to ensure that members of the union have the skills and resources necessary to provide high-quality patient care.

“We are excited to be partnering with The College of New Rochelle to provide our members with expanded access to high quality educational opportunities,” said Denise Cherenfant, director of nursing education for 1199SEIU Training and Employment Funds.

The discounts will apply for all programs at The College of New Rochelle, including the School of Arts & Sciences, the School of Nursing & Healthcare Professions and the graduate school.



Kevin Cavanagh, the college’s executive vice president of strategy and planning, said this new affiliation allows the college and 1199SEIU “to further advance the education of the region’s healthcare professionals and in doing so improves the region’s health care overall.”



The partnership will place an emphasis on the college’s registered nurse to bachelor of science degree in nursing program, a program that allows registered nurses to earn bachelor’s degrees in nursing, as well as the college’s master-level programs in nursing and public administration.



For more information, visit cnr.edu.