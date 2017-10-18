Home Banking & Finance Soros, Dalio richest men in Westchester and Fairfield Counties: Forbes

Soros, Dalio richest men in Westchester and Fairfield Counties: Forbes

Kevin Zimmerman
George Soros and Ray Dalio were the top area earners on Forbes’ list of the 400 wealthiest people in the United States.

forbes rich list dalio sorosSoros led all comers in Westchester County; the Katonah resident placed 20th overall with $23 billion. He was followed by David Siegel of Two Sigma Investments (Scarsdale, $4.9 billion) at 122nd; Daniel Och of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (Scarsdale, $3.3 billion) at 226th; Thomas Secunda of Bloomberg LP (Croton-on-Hudson, $2.4 billion) at 340th; and David Gottesman of First Manhattan Co. (Rye, $2.1 billion) at 374th.

Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates in Westport, once again was the top Connecticut-based earner on the list. A Greenwich resident, Dalio was ranked 26th on the list, with a personal worth of $17 billion.

Five other Fairfield County residents made the list: Steve Cohen of SAC Capital (Greenwich) was 34th with $13 billion, followed by Paul Tudor Jones II of Tudor Investment Corp. (Greenwich, $4.6 billion) at 144th; Clifford Asness of AQR Capital Management (Greenwich, $3 billion) at 264th; Stephen Mandel Jr. of Lone Pine Capital (Greenwich, $2.5 billion) at 324th; and Peter Buck of Subway sandwich shops (Danbury, $2.3 billion) at 350th.

Topping the list was Microsoft Founder Bill Gates at $89 billion, followed by Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos at $81.5 billion and Warren Buffett at $78 billion.

“The most notable loser was President Donald Trump, whose fortune fell $600 million to $3.1 billion,” the magazine noted. “A tough New York real estate market, particularly for retail locations; a costly lawsuit and an expensive presidential campaign all contributed to the declining fortune of the 45th president,” who finished at 248th.

