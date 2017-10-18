Soros, Dalio richest men in Westchester and Fairfield Counties: Forbes

George Soros and Ray Dalio were the top area earners on Forbes’ list of the 400 wealthiest people in the United States.

Soros led all comers in Westchester County; the Katonah resident placed 20th overall with $23 billion. He was followed by David Siegel of Two Sigma Investments (Scarsdale, $4.9 billion) at 122nd; Daniel Och of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (Scarsdale, $3.3 billion) at 226th; Thomas Secunda of Bloomberg LP (Croton-on-Hudson, $2.4 billion) at 340th; and David Gottesman of First Manhattan Co. (Rye, $2.1 billion) at 374th.

Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates in Westport, once again was the top Connecticut-based earner on the list. A Greenwich resident, Dalio was ranked 26th on the list, with a personal worth of $17 billion.

Five other Fairfield County residents made the list: Steve Cohen of SAC Capital (Greenwich) was 34th with $13 billion, followed by Paul Tudor Jones II of Tudor Investment Corp. (Greenwich, $4.6 billion) at 144th; Clifford Asness of AQR Capital Management (Greenwich, $3 billion) at 264th; Stephen Mandel Jr. of Lone Pine Capital (Greenwich, $2.5 billion) at 324th; and Peter Buck of Subway sandwich shops (Danbury, $2.3 billion) at 350th.

Topping the list was Microsoft Founder Bill Gates at $89 billion, followed by Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos at $81.5 billion and Warren Buffett at $78 billion.

“The most notable loser was President Donald Trump, whose fortune fell $600 million to $3.1 billion,” the magazine noted. “A tough New York real estate market, particularly for retail locations; a costly lawsuit and an expensive presidential campaign all contributed to the declining fortune of the 45th president,” who finished at 248th.