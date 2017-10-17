The Davis Cos. finalizes new leases at Norwalk office building

Following the completion of what it termed “significant capital improvements,” The Davis Cos. announced it has leased about 27,600 square feet of office space with nonprofits, tech tenants and consumer goods manufacturers at 40 Richards Ave. in Norwalk.

Among the tenants signing on at the 146,000-square-foot office building are the nonprofit Fairfield County Community Foundation, which moved into the space in June and occupies 10,760 square feet; ecommerce software firm Potoo, which will expand to 9,791 square feet in November; and L’Amy Inc., a fashion accessories provider, which will occupy 7,125 square feet starting in December.

Potoo was represented by Colin Reilly of CBRE. L’Amy Inc. was represented by John Hannigan of Choyce Peterson.

The Davis Cos. bought the property in July 2013 and began a capital improvement plan for both the common and tenant spaces. Improvements to the building included an upgraded and expanded cafeteria, a new fitness center, a new visitor parking area, upgraded lighting throughout the building, enhancements to the bathrooms on all six floors and improvements to the fourth- and sixth-floor common areas.

The Davis Cos. also introduced a complementary shuttle service to transport employees to and from the South Norwalk train station.