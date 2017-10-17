Insurlynx Insurance Group LLC has relocated its headquarters from Shelton to 10 Broadway Road in Trumbull. Part of the newly developed Village at Long Hill Green, the new office is on the second floor of Building 2. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Oct. 19 at 10 a.m.

Insurlynx occupies more than 1,900 square feet of commercial space in the mixed-use complex, which includes several other small businesses and residential apartments.

“The energy and neighborliness of Village at Long Hill Green is a perfect new home for Insurlynx,” said Cindy Hartsburg, president and owner of the firm. “Being in such a vibrant community allows us even greater access to local individuals and businesses who require our expertise.”