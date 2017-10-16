Club Champion to open golf club-fitting store at City Center

Club Champion, a custom golf club-fitting retailer headquartered in suburban Chicago, will open a downtown White Plains store in a newly leased 2,537-square-foot space at 220 Main St. in the City Center complex.

The store adjoins Blaze Pizza, which is scheduled to open soon in the former Atlanta Bread Co. storefront on Main Street in City Center. It is the first Westchester location for Club Champion, which operates 20 stores nationwide

City Center’s Indianapolis-based landlord, Kite Realty Group Trust, was represented in the lease deal by a brokerage team from RHYS, a Stamford-based commercial real estate firm, that included Jason Wuchiski, RHYS president and principal; Tyler Lyman, senior vice president, and Ryan Stranko, vice president. Bruce Shepard, of The Shopping Center Group’s New York City office, represented the tenant.

“Club Champion Golf will be a welcome addition as a new vision for City Center continues to be ushered in,” said Stranko at RHYS. “The store will be a great resource for the avid Westchester golf community and will enjoy a prominent presence right in the middle of the city.”