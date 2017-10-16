Home Events BOMA hosting discussion of driverless cars, other transportation issues

Kevin Zimmerman
The Southern Connecticut Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) is hosting a luncheon on Nov. 7 at which Stephen Zoepf, executive director of the Center for Automotive Research at Stanford University, will address the future of transportation.

Zoepf will discuss the economical, environmental, social and land-use aspects of sustainable transportation, including driverless cars, Uber, and Lyft, as well as the regulatory environment surrounding them and other issues.

BOMA is a commercial real estate organization comprised of owners, developers, property managers, and vendors who supply products and services to buildings.

To register for the event, being held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza in Stamford, visit soctboma.org or call 860-243-3977.

