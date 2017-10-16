Two medical offices move into 1200 High Ridge Road in Stamford

A pair of medical offices have taken office space at 1200 High Ridge Road in Stamford.

OT Kids, a pediatric occupational therapy provider with a sensory gym for children, has rented 1,698 square feet of medical office space on the building’s third floor. This is the second location for the company, which also has an office in Fairfield.

Also moving into the third floor is Bender Chiropractic and Wellness Center, which is moving from 111 High Ridge road to a 1,248-square-foot space later this year.

RHYS Commercial represented the new tenants and Baywater Properties represented the building’ owner, 1200 High Ridge Company LLC.