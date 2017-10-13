Two join College of New Rochelle board

There recently were two appointments to the board of trustees of The College of New Rochelle. Joining are Sister Christine DeVinne, president of Ursuline College, and Elizabeth Sweney, former executive vice president and chief merchant of JCPenney Co.

“Sister Christine’s experience both as an Ursuline and an educator will be of great benefit to the college as we move into the future. The business acumen and creative decision-making Liz brings to her new role will be a tremendous asset,” said Dorothy Escribano, the school’s interim president.

DeVinne was appointed the 17th president of Ursuline College in 2015. She had been vice president for academic affairs at Notre Dame of Maryland University.

Sweney is a CNR alumna. Before joining JCPenney in 2000, Sweney held executive leadership roles at Kellwood Co. She began her career with Montgomery Ward. In 2010, she was named “Retailer of the Year” by Fashion Delivers and took the podium with Tommy Hilfiger who was the “Designer of the Year.”