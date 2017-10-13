Home Good Things Happening Westchester A helping hand to Helping Hands

A helping hand to Helping Hands

Editorial Staff
From left: Donald Arace, Hudson Gateway Realtor Foundation; Susan Salice, Helping Hands co-president; Janet Meyers, Helen McConnell (in back); Bonnie Koff, Alicia Albano and Stephanie Liggio, of the foundation; Marianne Egan, Brigitte Sarnoff, Helping Hands co-president, Bess June Lane and Donna Koval.

The Hudson Gateway Realtor Foundation, the charitable arm of the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors, recently presented a check for $1,500 to Helping Hands for the Homeless and Hungry Inc. in Rye. Founded in 1987, Helping Hands is an all-volunteer nonprofit that donates food, clothing and school supplies and makes cash grants to organizations to give to those in need. 

Susan Salice, co-president of Helping Hands, said the grant “will be used to provide new underwear to children in need through our ‘Undie Fundie Project.’ Underwear is not seen and often forgotten with clothing drives and donations, but new undergarments can really make someone feel better and more dignified.“

