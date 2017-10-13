Leno to headline fundraiser

Jay Leno, the standup comic who became a household name as host of “The Tonight Show” from 1992 to 2009, is scheduled to be the headliner Nov. 4 at The Performing Arts Center at Purchase College when a fundraiser takes place to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Family Services of Westchester.

Morgan Stanley is partnering with the nonprofit to host “The Really Big Show,” which will present a variety of entertainers in the tradition of Ed Sullivan’s Sunday night program. Sullivan, of course, used to say, “We’ve got a really big show for you.”

Leno, who was born in New Rochelle, will be joined by two-time Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis and others. Former New York Giants Running Back Tiki Barber is scheduled to serve as emcee.

“‘The Really Big Show’ is an unforgettable evening of music and entertainment that reminds all of us about the importance of community and how vital it is for us to give back,” said Richard Franchella of Morgan Stanley.

Individual tickets begin at $150 and are available online through the Purchase box office at artscenter.org or 914-251-6200.

Family Services of Westchester has been operating since 1954. It has more than 50 programs to provide mental health and social services that strengthen and support families, children and individuals in every stage of life.