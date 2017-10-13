The National Disability Employment Awareness Breakfast was held Oct. 6 at the DoubleTree in Tarrytown. It was co-sponsored by the Westchester County Office for People with Disabilities, ACCES-VR (Office of Adult Career and Continuing Education Services) and the Westchester Employment Network. The event recognized 39 employees and 32 employers from Westchester.

Each year the Westchester Employment Network, a group of vocational placement counselors and rehabilitation professionals, asks employers for nominations of disabled workers who have performed exceptionally well. Nominated workers are invited to the breakfast and presented with a certificate of achievement. Their employers also receive certificates of thanks.

At the breakfast, Westchester County Executive Robert P. Astorino unveiled a new public service announcement about emergency preparedness for people with disabilities. It was prepared in conjunction with Westchester Independent Living, United Way 2-1-1 and departments of the county government.

Among those cited during the breakfast were TJ Marchase and Joseph Lombardozzi, both of Mamaroneck. Both were presented with certificates of merit for their participation in the emergency preparedness video.