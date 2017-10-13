Three women named senior VPs at WMC Health Network

Westchester Medical Center Health Network has appointed three women with public-sector experience to new leadership positions at the Valhalla-based regional hospital network.

Appointed were Susan Gerry, as senior vice president for strategic alliances and partnerships; Kelly MacMillan, as senior vice president for government relations; and Mecca Santana, as senior vice president for diversity, inclusion and community engagement.

Gerry most recently served as deputy mayor of Yonkers under Democratic Mayor Mike Spano and has also served as a policy adviser to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. WMCHealth officials said she will focus on creating strategic relationship in the communities of all WMCHealth entities.

MacMillan formerly served as director of public infrastructure products at Empire State Development, the state’s economic development agency, where she oversaw construction of the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. She will focus on fostering relationships with government agencies and public officials in WMCHealth communities.

Santana formerly worked for the New York City Department of Education as its chief diversity officer and executive director of equal employment opportunity and diversity management. She will direct the deployment of WMCHealth’s diversity and inclusion initiatives.

WMCHealth’s 1,700-bed health care system includes its three-hospital campus in Valhalla and a total of 10 hospitals on eight campuses throughout the Hudson Valley.