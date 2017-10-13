Houlihan honored for HQ preservation

Houlihan Lawrence was recently presented with a plaque commemorating the 2016 Bronxville Historical Conservancy Preservation Award it received for its $2 million restoration of the 130-year-old building in Bronxville that was the real estate firm’s original home.

Among those attending the event from Houlihan Lawrence were CEO Stephen Meyers, Bronxville brokerage manager Cynthia Landis and Director of Corporate Administration Annette Carpino. Representing the village were Bronxville Mayor Mary Marvin and Bronxville Village Historian Ray Geselbracht.

Attending from the Bronxville Historical Conservancy were co-chair Jack Bierwirth; Chair of the Preservation Award Committee Erin Saluti; board member and architect Anderson Kenny, who is a member of the Preservation Award Committee and who designed the plaque; co-founders Marilynn Hill and Bob Riggs; board members Judy Foley, Irena Choi Stern, Nancy Vittorini, Tom Welling; and Treasurer Bill Zambelli.

Former Houlihan Lawrence Chairman Nancy Seaman led the historically accurate renovation of the structure, enlisting the help of Bronxville architect Dean Davis.

The core of the structure at 4 Valley Road is the original Prescott Farm Gate Lodge that was built about 1845.