Rye event to mark U.N. Day

Since 1948, Oct. 24 has been celebrated as U.N. Day. In 1971, the United Nations General Assembly recommended that the day be observed by member states as a public holiday. It will be U.N. Day slightly early in Rye, on Oct. 22, when the Westchester Chapter of the United Nations Association of the United States of America (UNA-USA) holds an event at Wainwright House, 260 Stuyvesant Ave., from 2:30 to 5 p.m.

The program will feature an address by Ambassador Henry Mac Donald of the Permanent Mission of the country of Suriname to the United Nations. Mac Donald is a resident of New Rochelle.

The Republic of Suriname is the smallest country in South America. It is bordered by French Guiana, Guyana and Brazil.

Local leaders who are implementing Global Goals of the UNA-USA will be honored at the event. UNA-USA seeks to educate, inspire and mobilize Americans to support the principles and work of the U.N. while promoting constructive U. S. leadership in the U.N. and achieving the goals of the United Nations Charter.

More information at unawestchester.org.