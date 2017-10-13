The Westchester to sponsor Komen

The Westchester mall in White Plains has announced it will continue supporting Susan G. Komen, the world’s largest organization devoted to fighting breast cancer. Komen has funded more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit outside of the federal government while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Since its founding in 1982, Komen has spent more than $956 million on research and provided more than $2.1 billion to fund screening, education, treatment and psychosocial support programs in more than 30 countries.

“Our shoppers, retailers and employees have demonstrated their support and commitment to Susan G. Komen over the last two years by participating in all of our fundraising activities,” said Paula Kelliher, The Westchester’s director of marketing.

Visitors to the mall will notice the pink theme carried out at the Guest Services booths. Staff will be honoring National Breast Cancer Awareness Month by wearing pink.

Discount cards will be sold, with all proceeds going to Susan G. Komen. Gift cards also will be available, with $1 donated to the nonprofit for each one sold. Shoppers may purchase a sticker for a $1 donation and post it on the “More Than Pink Hero Wall.”