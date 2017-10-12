Harding joins The Maritime Aquarium

Lisa Harding has joined The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk as its new manager of individual and corporate advancement.

She will develop and grow new relationships with corporations and businesses in Fairfield and Westchester counties to help further the aquarium’s work in environmental education on behalf of Long Island Sound and the global environment.

Harding, a White Plains resident, has more than 12 years of experience with nonprofits, most recently as development director for the Fairfield/Westchester Chapter of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation.