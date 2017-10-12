Finishing Touches at Nod Hill Brewery

The co-owners of Nod Hill Brewery in Danbury, Rob and David Kaye, have been targeting late October for opening a taproom that will hold about 60 people. It was designed by interior architects Sarah and Matt Rink, who operate New Antiquity in Danbury.

David Kaye said, “We envisioned serving our offerings in a comfortable and elegant taproom that combines the airy industrial feel of the building with a cozy pub-like atmosphere, and the Rinks have been key in implementing that vision.”

For more information, call 203-617-1191 or visit Nodhillbrewery.com.