Kazakhstan auxiliary bishop to speak

The Auxiliary Bishop of Astana, Kazakhstan, Athanasius Schneider, will speak at St. Mary’s Church, 669 West Ave. in Norwalk, during an evening event commemorating the 10th anniversary of Summorum Pontificum.

That was the Apostolic Letter issued by Pope Benedict XVI on July 7, 2007, that greatly expanded the conditions under which the ancient and venerable pre-Vatican II form of the Mass could be celebrated.

Schneider will speak on the importance of tradition in sacred liturgy. He is widely recognized as a proponent of the Roman Catholic Church’s traditional doctrine and liturgy, and is the author of “Dominus Est – It Is the Lord! Reflections of a Bishop of Central Asia on Holy Communion.”