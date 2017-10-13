White Plains Hospital, Westchester mall partner for breast cancer awareness

The Westchester mall in White Plains and White Plains Hospital have partnered to host a day of activities this Saturday in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Oct. 14 event, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the mall’s first level, will focus on ways to reduce the risk of breast cancer.

“One in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime,’’ said Paula Kelliher, director of marketing at The Westchester. “We are proud to join with White Plains Hospital to present this special day of activities during breast cancer awareness month.’’

The mall’s center court will feature five stations with varying themes, each focused on ways to reduce breast cancer.

A “reduce your stress” station will invite guests to lounge in a quiet sanctuary with hand massages and touch services. At the “nourish your body” station, guests can enjoy pink mocktails and nutritional snacks, while White Plains Hospital’s oncology dietician offers information on lowering cancer risks through a healthy diet.

A genetic testing station will offer guests a chance to take a quiz to identify their risk factors, while experts from the hospital offer advice and answer questions. Another station will focus on maintaining an active lifestyle, where experts will offer fitness tips.

On-site mammograms will also be offered.

For more information, visit the hospital’s website.