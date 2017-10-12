Alyson Baker to step down as executive director at Aldrich Museum

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum has announced that its executive director, Alyson Baker, is leaving at the end of the year.

Baker joined the Ridgefield-based cultural institution in 2011 after serving 11 years as executive director of Socrates Sculpture Park, an outdoor museum and artist residency program in New York City. Prior to that, she was curatorial assistant in the Contemporary Art Department at the Carnegie Museum of Art.

“I am proud to have contributed to The Aldrich’s remarkable 53-year legacy of supporting artists at critical moments in their careers, making influential and prescient curatorial choices that have a significant impact on the field, and developing innovative strategies for introducing and interpreting contemporary art for generations of audiences,” Baker said. “While I look forward to my next chapter and new opportunities, I will always be an admirer and advocate of The Aldrich.”

Beginning in January, Tracy Moore, the museum’s deputy director, and Richard Klein, its exhibitions director, will act as interim co-directors until a replacement for Baker is named.