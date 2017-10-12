Tangoe Inc. moving Orange, Sandy Hook operations to Shelton

Tangoe Inc., a global provider of telecom expense management solutions, is combining its Orange and Sandy Hook operations by leasing 34,200 square feet of office space at One Waterview Drive in Shelton.

The 95,000-square-foot Class A building is owned and managed by Mountain Development Corp. of Woodland Park, New Jersey. Joseph Coci III, partner of MDC, arranged the lease on behalf of landlord One Waterview LLC. Dan Spero, Craig Eisenhardt and Paul Tortora of Jones Lang LaSalle represented the tenant.

Amenities include a renovated glass atrium lobby, a cafeteria, concierge, patio for outdoor dining, renovated restrooms with granite finishes and a fitness center.

Tangoe’s new space was designed by Perkins Eastman in 2010 for children’s clothing brand Carter’s, which relocated its Connecticut operations to Atlanta. The move-in-ready offices are fully furnished.