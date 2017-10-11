Home Fairfield Sen. Chris Murphy rules out 2020 presidential bid

Phil Hall
U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy has announced that he will not pursue the Democratic nomination for president in 2020.

In an interview this morning with the CBS News podcast “The Takeout,” the Connecticut junior senator ended speculation that he would pursue a White House occupancy. “I am not running for president, I’m running for re-election,” Murphy said, referring to his 2018 effort to maintain the office he has held since January 2013.

When pressed if he was “ruling it out” completely in the event he should win re-election, Murphy affirmed that seeking the presidency is not on his agenda. “My focus is on the people on Connecticut.”

