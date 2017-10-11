Greenwich-based transportation and delivery services company XPO Logistics is the top-performing U.S. company on Forbes’ list of Growth Champions.

Between 2015 and 2016, XPO’s revenue soared from $7.6 billion to $14.6 billion, driven in part by the e-commerce boom, according to Forbes, which ranked it No.8 overall.

The company operates in 31 countries and offers such services as freight brokerage, managed transportation and supply chain solutions. Founded in 1989, XPO has 50,000 customers and 90,000 employees, according to its website.

To create the list, the publication partnered with Statista to look at the compound annual growth rate of revenues for the 2,000 companies on the Forbes 2017 Global 2000 list. XPO placed 1,603rd on the latter list, which uses sales, profits, assets and market value as rankings criteria.

Topping the Growth Champions rankings was Damac Properties, based in the United Arab Emirates, which develops residential and commercial properties in Dubai and around the Middle East; it also runs the only Trump brand golf club in the Middle East.

The next-highest American company on the list was New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust in New York City, which placed 13th.