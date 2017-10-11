Greenwich’s Arch Street Capital Advisors sells FBI office in Utah

Greenwich-based real estate investment advisory firm Arch Street Capital Advisors has sold the FBI Field Office in Salt Lake City on behalf of an institutional client for an undisclosed amount.

The property is a 169,542-square-foot facility that is 100 percent leased to the U.S. General Services Administration on behalf of the FBI. Adjacent to the Salt Lake City International Airport, the field office is tasked with overseeing operations in Utah, Idaho and Montana.

The property, completed in 2012, was specifically designed and built for the FBI under a 20-year original lease; it is backed by the credit of the U.S. Government and has 15 years of remaining lease term with no cancellation options.