Connecticut seeks RFPs for alternative radio access network

The Connecticut Department of Administrative Services issued a request for proposals for the creation of a statewide 700 MHz broadband system that would include an alternative radio access network that will be interoperable with the nationwide First Responder Network Authority.

The state is asking bidders to offer strategies that will not require the allocation of state funds for the network’s creation and maintenance, adding that Connecticut will purse the opt-out alternative enacted in the federal law that established FirstNet that allows the state to be fully responsible for its network over the next quarter-century.

“The proposer’s budget must comprehensively address any and all sources of revenues and expenditures for the project period of 25 years,” according to the proposal. “Proposer must fully define how they shall fund the state’s costs related to project oversight and management, including – but not limited to – staffing and related operational expenses required for appropriate program management and ongoing activities of the RAN.”

The bids are due by Nov. 9.