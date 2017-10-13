Doctors of Distinction to honor 9 top Westchester physicians

Several of Westchester County’s most distinguished doctors will be honored at the annual Doctors of Distinction Awards ceremony on Oct. 24.

The fifth annual event will be held at 5:30 p.m. at C.V. Rich Mansion at 305 Ridgeway in White Plains.

The awards are co-presented by Brown, Gruttadaro, Gaujean, Prato & Sastow PLLC, the Westchester County Business Journal, the Westchester County Medical Society and and Mitchell WealthCare, UBS Financial Services.

“The Doctors of Distinction awards program enables the Business Journal and co-sponsors to bestow much-deserved recognition upon those physicians, selected by a panel of experts, who go above and beyond the diagnosis,” said Dee DelBello, publisher of the Westchester County Business Journal. “The number of nominations this year was extraordinary, which made it a difficult process for the judges but illustrated how fortunate we are in Westchester to have the best physicians and health care. Congratulations to all doctors and especially the 2017 Doctors of Distinction.”

This year’s winners are:

All in the Family: Dr. Jared Knopman, Weill Cornell Medicine/New York-Presbyterian and Dr. Jaime Knopman, Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine.

Dr. Jared Knopman, Weill Cornell Medicine/New York-Presbyterian and Dr. Jaime Knopman, Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine. No Land Too Far: Dr. Rifat Latifi, Westchester Medical Center.

Dr. Rifat Latifi, Westchester Medical Center. Cutting Edge: Dr. Ashutosh Kaul, Greenwich Hospital and Dr. Brian Levine, Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine.

Dr. Ashutosh Kaul, Greenwich Hospital and Dr. Brian Levine, Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine. Caring for All: Dr. AnneBeth Litt, Westchester Institute for Human Development.

Dr. AnneBeth Litt, Westchester Institute for Human Development. Female Trailblazer: Dr. Cynthia Chin, White Plains Hospital Center for Cancer Care.

Dr. Cynthia Chin, White Plains Hospital Center for Cancer Care. Promise for the Future: Michael Tarr, New York Medical College

Michael Tarr, New York Medical College Lifetime Achievement Award: Dr. Anthony Febles, Phelps Memorial Hospital

“We are honored to be co-sponsoring the 2017 Doctors of Distinction awards recognizing the tremendous and outstanding contributions these physicians have made in peoples’ lives in the Westchester community,” said Gary S. Sastow, partner at Brown, Gruttadaro, Gaujean, Prato & Sastow, PLLC. “Congratulations to the winners and all the nominees.”

“I am so proud that my team at Mitchell WealthCare is taking part in Doctors of Distinction to honor these incredible physicians,” said Barry P. Mitchell, Jr, managing director at Mitchell WealthCare, UBS Financial Services. “Our mission to help establish financial wellness in our community has been humbled and yet driven by the inspiring work of our local medical community. We want to thank all of the nominees and recipients for their challenging and lifesaving commitment to all of us in Westchester County.”

Additional sponsors of the events are the Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine New York; New York Medical College; APS Payroll; Val’s Putnam Wines & Liquors; Greenwich Hospital; BMW of Mount Kisco; White Plains Hospital; NewYork-Presbyterian and ColumbiaDoctors.

Registration for the event is available at westfaironline.com/events.