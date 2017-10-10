Abilis, the Greenwich-based nonprofit that provides services and support for individuals with special needs and their families, will hold a grand opening event for its fourth Abilis Life Skills Program at the Trackside Teen Center of Wilton at 15 Station Road at noon on Oct. 12.

The Abilis Life Skills Program is designed to help high school graduates with special needs transition into adulthood by helping them develop the skills they need to be competitively employed and live more independent and socially connected lives.

Abilis opened satellite Life Skills programs in Westport in 2016 and in Stamford last month.

Set to attend the grand opening are Wilton First Selectman Lynn Vanderslice, Abilis CEO and President Dennis Perry and Wilton Trackside Teen Center Executive Director Mark Ketley.