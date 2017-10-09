Burke Rehabilitation expands outpatient services in Armonk

Burke Rehabilitation Hospital has expanded its offering of outpatient services in Armonk.

The Burke Rehabilitation and Outpatient Clinic at 99 Business Park Drive now offers physical therapy services including massage therapy. Patients and the general public can receive Swedish, meditative and deep tissue massages or reflexology foot massages. The clinic also offers vestibular therapy, which helps address symptoms that are the result of damage to parts of the inner ear or brain that are part of the vestibular system.

“The demand for outpatient therapy services is increasing at a rapid rate. Our Armonk outpatient clinic offers the same excellent standard of care that the main Burke campus offers with more available appointments in a setting closer to home,” said Burke President and CEO Jeffrey Menkes.

The hospital will host an open house for the public at the outpatient clinic on Oct. 13. The event will be held from 3 to 5:30 p.m. and include music, games and refreshments. Burke licensed physical therapists will be on site to speak about services offered and attendees will be able to tour the clinic.

For more information, visit the clinic’s website.

Founded in 1915, Burke Rehabilitation Hospital is a nonprofit, acute rehabilitation hospital in White Plains. The hospital became part of the Montefiore Health System in 2016.