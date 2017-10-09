Pizza franchise chain Pieology to open in Stamford

Pieology, a California-based fast-casual pizzeria chain, is expanding its Northeast presence with the upcoming opening of its first Connecticut eatery in Stamford.

No opening date has been announced yet for the 230 Tresser Blvd. site, which will be the region’s only Pieology. The company is also planning to open locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn, but has no plans for the Westchester or Hudson Valley markets; the nearest East Coast locations are in Bethesda and Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Pieology gives customers the choice of customizing their pizzas from a selection of 40 toppings; customized salads are also available. Last month, Pieology was the center of a media firestorm following a story that an employee at the franchise in Torrance, California, printed a scatological insult on the receipt of an on-duty police officer. The employee was fired and the company’s executives apologized while offering free pizzas to the police department and a donation to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.