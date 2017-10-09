Avara Pharmaceutical Services acquires French facility from AstraZeneca

Avara Pharmaceutical Services has closed on an agreement with AstraZeneca to acquire the latter’s Reims, France manufacturing and distribution facility.

With the addition of Reims, Avara now has eight sites: three in the U.S., including its corporate headquarters at 101 Merritt 7 in Norwalk, and one each in Puerto Rico, the U.K., Ireland and Italy.

“With rapid expansion and integration set for 2017-2018, we continue, with great confidence, to build a pharmaceutical services company with complementary offerings in key regions to serve the rapidly growing market,” said Avara Chairman and CEO Tim Tyson.

On Sept. 21, Avara signed an agreement with GSK to acquire a GSK consumer health care manufacturing facility in Aiken, South Carolina. The transaction is expected to complete on or before June 1, 2018.