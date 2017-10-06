Dr. Richard Morel named CareMount’s deputy chief medical officer

CareMount Medical Group has named Dr. Richard Morel as its new deputy chief medical officer.

In the role, Morel will manage the doctor group’s physician operations in Putnam, Dutchess and Ulster counties.

Before joining CareMount Medical, Morel was the co-medical director and vice president of Westmed Medical Group. Morel said in a statement that he is “delighted to join the premier medical group in the Northeast and a group of physicians who continue to advance the delivery of healthcare.”

Morel is board certified in internal medicine. He graduated from College of the Holy Cross with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. He received his medical degree from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons and completed his postgraduate training at Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center.

Headquartered in Mount Kisco, CareMount serves more than 550,000 patients in 43 locations throughout Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess, Columbia and Ulster counties.