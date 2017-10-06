California REIT acquires medical office buildings in Stratford and Trumbull

Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV Inc., a real estate investment trust co-sponsored by

California-based American Healthcare Investors and Griffin Capital Company LLC, has acquired a portfolio consisting of two medical office buildings in Stratford and Trumbull.

The properties are at 15 Corporate Drive in Trumbull and 2876 Main St. in Stratford and encompass about 80,000 square feet. The properties are 94.6 percent leased to 15 tenants. They are anchored by

affiliates of Advanced Radiology Consultants, which occupy an aggregate of approximately 29 percent of the leasable space.

The portfolio was acquired from Trumbull Medical Arts LLC and Stratford Medical Arts LLC, both of which are unaffiliated third parties to Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.