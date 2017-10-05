Nanuet Chamber of Commerce honors

The Nanuet Chamber of Commerce has handed out Partnership in Progress awards at its Sept. 26 meeting.

Risa Hoag, NCC’s president, presented Verizon with an award for its support of the 2016 and 2017 Nanuet Street Fairs and other NCC activities. NCC Vice President Susan Farese gave a partnership award to Dennis Maher, owner of Ambulance Brew House, his support of the street fair and commitment to beautifying Nanuet’s Main Street. NCC Treasurer George Mollo presented an award to Jason Ruiz, owner of Advanced Audiology, for his support of the chamber’s activities.

Hoag surprised Mollo with an NCC Leadership Award.

In addition, the chamber revealed its first “Shopping and Dining Map for Nanuet” and the surrounding area. The map was made possible through a grant from Rockland County’s Tourism Office and includes ads from local businesses.