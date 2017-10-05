A bike ride event raises $650K

A bike ride event has raised more than $650,000 for the Jewish Board of Family and Children’s Services (The Jewish Board). The event took place on Sept. 17 with more than 400 bicyclists meeting on the campus of Purchase College.

Participants were invited to choose the distance that best fit their skill level and interest, ranging from a 10-mile course for families and casual riders to challenging 25- and 62-mile courses. Rest stops were set up along the routes, offering the riders snacks and beverages. Later, there was a barbecue along with raffles and massages for sore muscles.

The Jewish Board operates mental health, domestic violence and supportive housing programs serving people of all religious, ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds in the New York area as far north as Westchester County and as far south as Staten Island.