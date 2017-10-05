Two nonprofits, Midnight Run and Coalition For The Homeless, are working with the Westchester Broadway Theatre in Elmsford on a drive to help those in need make it through the winter. Collection boxes have been set up in the theater’s lobby for men’s and women’s clothing and toiletries. The collection drive, titled “Share the Warmth,” runs through Nov. 22.

While new clothing is most desirable, donors are asked to make sure that used clothing is not torn or stained. Toiletries should be new and in unopened packages. Most needed for men are coats, jackets, hats, gloves, jeans, shirts, T-shirts, tube socks, underwear, sweatpants, sweatshirts, sneakers and boots. Items for women include coats, jackets, hats, gloves, jeans, underwear, socks, pantsuits, dresses, skirts, blouses, shoes and boots. Large clothing sizes are desirable. Toiletries include bar soap, body wash, comb, hair brush, dental floss, deodorant, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouth wash and baby wipes.

Midnight Run was founded in the late 1980s and is headquartered in Dobbs Ferry. More than 150 organizations work with Midnight Run to collect clothing, prepare food, and make regular nighttime trips to deliver the necessities to homeless people living on the streets.

The Coalition for the Homeless is the nation’s oldest advocacy and direct service organization helping homeless men, women and children.

More information at broadwaytheatre.com.