Northern Westchester Hospital unit honored

The Transitional Care Unit at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, which provides short-term skilled nursing and rehabilitative care for patients after hospital discharge, has received a five-star quality rating from the federal government’s Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

The unit is a separate short-term care facility where patients spend five to 14 days transitioning between the hospital and home so they can achieve functional independence. The facility also offers therapeutic recreation, registered dietitians, social work and pharmacy services.