Appointments at Pace Law

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Miriam Rocah will be joining Pace University’s Elisabeth Haub School of Law on Oct. 16 as the school’s first distinguished fellow in criminal justice. Rocah’s appointment is part of the law school’s expansion of its program for aspiring prosecutors and criminal defense attorneys.

In addition to teaching and advising students, she will arrange speakers, symposiums and policy conferences on issues of current importance to practicing attorneys and policymakers in the criminal justice arena.

Rocah said she looks forward to “furthering the law school’s mission by bringing together law enforcement, distinguished practitioners, legal scholars and law students to explore important criminal justice issues.”

Pace Law has appointed Carol Barry, adjunct professor of law, to serve as executive director of the Pace Criminal Justice Institute. She has been with Pace for more than 20 years.