Wrap and roll

No, a van wrap is not some sort of exotic sandwich. It’s a flexible film wrapped around a vehicle for promotional purposes.

We previously reported that Iona College would be decking out one of its vans to promote the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. On Sept. 24, the van, underwritten by Country Bank, was officially unveiled at the foundation’s walk event in New York City. It’s scheduled for an appearance on Oct. 22 at the foundation’s Westchester Walk.

Laura Saggese, founder of the company, which arranges the vehicle wrapping, said, “So many organizations don’t have large enough marketing budgets to broadcast their good works…wrapping a university fleet makes sense: this positions the sponsor as a community leader and most importantly, brings awareness to the charitable cause everywhere that the vehicle travels.”