Greenwich-based Starwood Capital Group is joining with a coalition of hotel and resort companies to launch the Anguilla Stronger Emergency Relief Fund, which will work to assist the residents of the Caribbean island of Anguilla in their recovery and rebuilding from Hurricane Irma.

Starwood Capital owns Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla, which employs approximately 550 people. The company is teaming with the major hospitality industry companies on the tourist-focused island – Belmond Ltd., Auberge Resorts, Malliouhana Ownership and Zemi Beach House Hotel & Spa – in a fundraising effort to finance the rebuilding of the island’s hospital, homes, schools and other community services. Anguilla, a British Overseas Territory, sustained wind speed of 185 mph and wind gusts up to 215 mph during the Category Five hurricane, which damaged 85 percent of all structures on the 35-square-mile island.

“As the largest private employer on the island, we felt compelled to lead a larger relief initiative and believe by partnering with the other prominent employers on the island, we could achieve greater results through our strategic relationships and collective worldwide reach,” said Barry Sternlicht, chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group.

“We are honored each of them immediately agreed to partner with us in this effort. We are inspired by the native Anguillans’ strength, resilience and spirit to help each other through this crisis and are committed to working in a unified manner to accomplish our goals.”