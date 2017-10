A 7,350-square-foot commercial office building at 134 Round Hill Road in Fairfield has been sold for $1.35 million.

The two-story property was built in 1983 and is off Interstate 95 at Exit 22. It is home to PriMed, part of Yale New Haven Health’s Northeast Medical Group. No immediate changes were announced for the building.

Southport-based Angel Commercial LLC represented both the seller, Round Hill Road Partners, and the buyer, 134 Round Hill Road LLC, in the transaction.