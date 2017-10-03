Sen. Chris Murphy: Congress must ‘get off its ass’ on gun control

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy responded to Sunday night’s massacre in Las Vegas with a barrage of angry statements, tweets and an op-ed column berating his congressional colleagues with harshness for not passing gun control legislation and belittling the governor of Kentucky for questioning the politicization of the mass shooting.

In a statement issued by his office, the Connecticut Democrat claimed, “Nowhere but America do horrific large-scale mass shootings happen with this degree of regularity.” He then accused Congress of being “so afraid of the gun industry that they pretend there aren’t public policy responses to this epidemic” before questioning the sincerity of the anguish expressed by lawmakers.

“There are, and the thoughts and prayers of politicians are cruelly hollow if they are paired with continued legislative indifference,” Murphy said. “It’s time for Congress to get off its ass and do something.”

Murphy was also active on Twitter, accusing gun control opponents of “cowardice” and insisting that “Congress’ inaction has made us complicit” in Sunday’s murders. Murphy also took umbrage at Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, who tweeted, “To all those political opportunists who are seizing on the tragedy in Las Vegas to call for more gun regs…You can’t regulate evil.” Murphy responded to Bevin by tweeting, “I await your proposal to rescind Kentucky’s laws banning assault, murder and arson. One of government’s core functions is to regulate evil.”

Murphy then took to the pages of the Washington Post with an op-ed column that pronounced the “response to regular mass slaughter has been, quite frankly, uniquely un-American.” Murphy also claimed that gun control was not a controversial subject. “The gun lobby, and the loud vocal minority it echoes, make the issue seem like more of a hot button than it is,” he wrote in the op-ed.

In comparison, Murphy’s colleague U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal repeated his call for gun control legislation with much less incendiary language.

“It has been barely a year since what was previously the largest mass shooting in American history – the deadly attack at Pulse nightclub (in Orlando),” he said in a statement. “In the interim, thousands more have been lost to the daily, ruthless toll of gun violence. Still, Congress refuses to act. I am more than frustrated, I am furious.”