Stamford-based insurance and reinsurance firm Berkley Re Direct has changed its name to Berkley Re Solutions, effective immediately.

“’Direct’ is how we traditionally approached the market, but ‘Solutions’ is clearly more reflective of the overall value we deliver to our partners each day,” company President Gregory Douglas said. “This rebranding is part of an ongoing journey that has allowed us to bring about an exciting change in the turnkey reinsurance marketplace which has been looking for a partner focused on the things that really matter.”

The new name will be implemented across the operating unit’s products and services.

Offering custom turnkey solutions, treaty and programs as well as casualty facultative reinsurance, Berkley Re Solutions is a member company of W.R. Berkley Corp.