Choice of Westchester opens facility in New Rochelle

Choice of Westchester, a peer agency that assists consumers of mental health services, opened a new facility at 71 North Ave. in New Rochelle. The organization bought the property for $1.56 million in January, according to Westchester County property records, and plans to complete extensive renovations.

The organization will hold a grand opening ceremony on Oct. 18 at 5:30 p.m. that will include a tour of the new facility.

The ceremony will include city and local officials, along with Choice Executive Director Guy Fessenden and members of the organization’s boards of directors.

The nonprofit outreach and advocacy group was previously at 420 North Ave. in New Rochelle. The organization assists clients in finding housing, obtaining Medicaid, food stamps, Social Security benefits and locating other programs they may need.

For more information about the grand opening, contact Bob Marrone at 917-517-4511. For more about Choice of Westchester, visit the organization’s website.