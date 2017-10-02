Home Latest News Heller’s Shoes sells vacant Pleasantville store

John Golden
The real estate arm of Heller’s Shoes in Mount Kisco has sold the retailer’s vacant location in Pleasantville for $585,000, according to brokers at Admiral Real Estate Services in Bronxville.

The former site of Heller’s Shoes in Pleasantville.

In an all-cash deal, Lahel Realty Corp. sold the 3,500-square-foot building at 4 Pleasantville Road to Sammy Properties Inc., an 8-year-old company in New Rochelle owned by Marwan Abdullah. It is the former location of Heller’s Shoes, which consolidated its Pleasantville operation at its larger store at 92 S. Moger Ave. in Mount Kisco.

Brokers John Barrett and Joan Simon of Admiral Real Estate Services represented the seller in the transaction. Rob Seitz of Stetson Real Estate in Mamaroneck represented the buyer.

Barrett said the property “was in need of significant investment due to deferred maintenance issues, which was reflected in the sales price. The location, however, is exceptional, and allows for a variety of uses.”

