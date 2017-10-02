Orange Bank & Trust Co. launches private banking service

Orange Bank & Trust Co. has launched a private banking service that offers banking and wealth-management services to wealthy individuals and business owners.

The Middletown-based bank announced the service on Sept. 29. The bank’s leadership said in a statement that the new private group would “leverage and connect” Orange Bank & Trust’s four core businesses – deposits, loans, asset management and trust and estate services. The private group will provide “concierge-level service” to clients maintaining significant banking and wealth business with the bank.

“Our commitment is to offer exclusive, highly-personalized service clients can trust and rely on to help them manage all facets of their financial life,” bank President and CEO Michael Gilfeather said. “Clients will enjoy one-on-one service for their banking and wealth needs, all from a private banking team that will include branch managers, lenders, trust officers and investment advisers.”

In August, Orange Bank & Trust opened a branch in Mount Vernon, its fourth in Westchester. The 125-year-old bank has 14 locations across Orange, Dutchess, Rockland and Westchester counties.